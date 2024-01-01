Monday's contest features the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) facing off at Calihan Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-60 win for heavily favored Detroit Mercy according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 1.

The Norse's last game on Friday ended in an 89-79 loss to Oakland.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, Northern Kentucky 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse's signature win this season came in a 76-66 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 18.

Based on the RPI, the Titans have one win against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 50 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Noelle Hubert: 5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

5.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Allison Basye: 5.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (219th in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per contest (342nd in college basketball).

At home the Norse are putting up 73 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging on the road (61.4).

In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is conceding 8.5 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (81.8).

