Should you bet on Trenton Irwin getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin has 278 yards receiving on 22 receptions (28 targets), with one TD, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

Irwin, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0 Week 16 @Steelers 4 4 37 0

