The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tee Higgins get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Higgins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has collected 637 yards receiving on 41 catches with five TDs this campaign, averaging 57.9 yards per game.

Higgins has hauled in a TD pass in three of 11 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Colts 4 2 72 0 Week 15 Vikings 8 4 61 2 Week 16 @Steelers 8 5 140 1

Rep Tee Higgins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.