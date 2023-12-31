Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Western Illinois

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-5

10-2 | 20-5 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 81-75 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Morehead State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-10

6-6 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 64-61 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. UT Martin

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 17-11

5-8 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: W 67-58 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-10

7-5 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: W 71-68 vs Lindenwood (MO)

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Little Rock

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 15-14

2-11 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: L 83-78 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-8 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 67-58 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morehead State

@ Morehead State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 11-20

4-10 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: W 80-74 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22

3-10 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: L 64-61 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25

3-12 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 81-75 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Little Rock

@ Little Rock Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Tennessee State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-8 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: W 83-78 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Indiana

@ Southern Indiana Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Lindenwood (MO)

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: L 71-68 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game