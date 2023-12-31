The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Morehead State is 3-1.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Redhawks average 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 62.7 the Eagles give up.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.
  • When Morehead State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Redhawks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Eagles make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
  • Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 57.1 FG%
  • Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Wheeling Jesuit W 53-49 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville L 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/18/2023 Davis & Elkins W 83-28 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/31/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
1/4/2024 Tennessee Tech - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

