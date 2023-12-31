The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center. The matchup airs at 4:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -9.5 145.5

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Morehead State and its opponents have gone over 145.5 total points.

Morehead State has had an average of 141.4 points in its games this season, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Eagles are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Morehead State's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southeast Missouri State's .200 mark (2-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 3 33.3% 78 149.3 63.4 139.3 137.1 Southeast Missouri State 6 60% 71.3 149.3 75.9 139.3 146.7

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Morehead State put together a 13-6-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Eagles record only 2.1 more points per game (78) than the Redhawks give up (75.9).

Morehead State is 2-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0 Southeast Missouri State 2-8-0 1-4 5-5-0

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Southeast Missouri State 6-0 Home Record 5-1 3-4 Away Record 0-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

