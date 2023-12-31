Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (4-6) play a fellow OVC team, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amiyah Buchanan: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.