Sunday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-7, 0-0 OVC) against the Morehead State Eagles (8-3, 0-0 OVC), at 4:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Lathon: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalil Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aquan Smart: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Braxton Stacker: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 306th 68.3 Points Scored 76.8 135th 284th 75.2 Points Allowed 65.1 52nd 260th 34.6 Rebounds 42.1 25th 148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 12.5 17th 219th 7 3pt Made 9.2 52nd 205th 13.2 Assists 15.8 63rd 303rd 13.5 Turnovers 13.2 288th

