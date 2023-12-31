Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-7, 0-0 OVC) against the Morehead State Eagles (8-3, 0-0 OVC), at 4:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|306th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|76.8
|135th
|284th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|52nd
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|42.1
|25th
|148th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.5
|17th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|52nd
|205th
|13.2
|Assists
|15.8
|63rd
|303rd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|288th
