The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Morehead State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at seventh.

The Eagles score 78 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allow.

Morehead State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Morehead State is averaging 26.6 more points per game (92.3) than it is on the road (65.7).

When playing at home, the Eagles are giving up 21.5 fewer points per game (51.8) than when playing on the road (73.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Morehead State has fared better in home games this year, draining 12 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage on the road.

