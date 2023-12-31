Check out Josh Whyle's stats below.

Rep Josh Whyle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Whyle has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 94 yards on nine receptions (10.4 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Whyle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Whyle Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Colton Dowell (LP/hip): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Whyle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 9 94 40 1 10.4

Whyle Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 2 2 26 1 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 2 16 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Colts 2 1 16 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.