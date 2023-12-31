The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joe Mixon find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has rushed for a team-high 858 yards on 222 attempts (57.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns.

Mixon has also caught 47 balls for 348 yards (23.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in seven games in all.

He, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0 Week 15 Vikings 10 47 1 3 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 11 43 0 2 7 0

