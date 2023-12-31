Ja'Marr Chase against the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bengals meet the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 156.7 11.2 10 45 7.37

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's 1,156 receiving yards (82.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 93 catches on 132 targets with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati has compiled 3,591 passing yards this season, ranking 11th in the league. In terms of passing TDs, it is 13th in the NFL with 23.

The Bengals rank midde-of-the-pack this season in points (21.2 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

Cincinnati is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bengals are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 69 total red-zone pass attempts (55.2% red-zone pass rate).

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 75 tackles, five TFL, and 13 passes defended.

In the air, Kansas City has allowed 2,607 passing yards, or 173.8 per game -- that's the third-lowest total in the NFL.

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is 17.7 per game, second-best in the league.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 132 89 Def. Targets Receptions 93 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 45 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1156 75 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 82.6 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 521 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.