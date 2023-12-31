How to Watch Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire NCAA Women's Hockey: December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On December 31 at 2:00 PM ET, it's New Hampshire against Dartmouth in NCAA women's hockey -- continue reading for live stream information.
Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
