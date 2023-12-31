Will Colton Dowell Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Colton Dowell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Dowell's stats can be found on this page.
Colton Dowell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Dowell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
Dowell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|3
|0
