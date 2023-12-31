Will Chris Moore Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Moore's stats can be found below.
Moore's season stats include 362 yards on 18 receptions (20.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 39 yards. He has been targeted 28 times.
Chris Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Titans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|18
|362
|51
|0
|20.1
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1
|1
|49
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|1
|44
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|2
|1
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|49
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|4
|3
|41
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|2
|1
|9
|0
