Will Chigoziem Okonkwo find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Okonkwo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has totaled 458 yards receiving (30.5 per game) and one TD, reeling in 49 balls out of 69 targets this campaign.

Okonkwo, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 36 0 Week 16 Seahawks 6 6 63 1

Rep Chigoziem Okonkwo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.