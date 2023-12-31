Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans concede 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Okonkwo has a 458-yard year on 49 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 69 occasions, and averages 30.5 yards.

Okonkwo vs. the Texans

Okonkwo vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.3 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The Texans surrender 247.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In nine of 15 games this year, Okonkwo has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has 15.6% of his team's target share (69 targets on 441 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 69 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (96th in NFL).

Okonkwo has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (3.8%).

With five red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.