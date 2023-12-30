How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Western Kentucky has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 290th.
- The Hilltoppers record just 4.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Wildcats give up (75.2).
- Western Kentucky is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Western Kentucky is averaging 7.4 more points per game (86) than it is on the road (78.6).
- The Hilltoppers surrender 69.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.2 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Western Kentucky has performed better at home this season, making 8.8 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 91-84
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/16/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|W 73-70
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|Liberty
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.