Alexander Ovechkin and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players to watch when the Washington Capitals face the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Nashville's Forsberg has recorded 23 assists and 18 goals in 36 games. That's good for 41 points.

Ryan O'Reilly is a key contributor for Nashville, with 29 total points this season. In 36 games, he has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Roman Josi has seven goals and 21 assists for Washington.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 244 total saves, while conceding 27 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Capitals Players to Watch

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Ovechkin, with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 19:34 per game.

Dylan Strome has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (0.6 per game).

John Carlson has posted one goal and 18 assists for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren (7-3-3) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .928% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 31st 2.3 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 10th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 28th 28 Shots 30.2 17th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 30th 11.83% Power Play % 20.31% 17th 10th 82.69% Penalty Kill % 76.27% 25th

