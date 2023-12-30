For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • Tomasino has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:11 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

