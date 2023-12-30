The Murray State Racers (3-9) take a six-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8), losers of three straight. The Blue Raiders are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total is 132.5 in the matchup.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -4.5 132.5

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 132.5 points eight times.

The average point total in Murray State's outings this year is 145.0, 12.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Racers are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Murray State's .273 ATS win percentage (3-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Middle Tennessee's .250 mark (3-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 8 72.7% 71.3 134.7 73.8 141.2 142.7 Middle Tennessee 4 33.3% 63.4 134.7 67.4 141.2 135.0

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers put up 71.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 67.4 the Blue Raiders allow.

Murray State has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 3-4 record overall when putting up more than 67.4 points.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-8-0 0-2 7-4-0 Middle Tennessee 3-9-0 0-1 3-9-0

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Middle Tennessee 11-2 Home Record 12-2 3-11 Away Record 3-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

