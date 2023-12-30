Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (3-6) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 13.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jared Jones: 9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|197th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|66.1
|330th
|217th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|86th
|254th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.7
|222nd
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|95th
|159th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|195th
|13.4
|Assists
|9.7
|350th
|21st
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.5
|236th
