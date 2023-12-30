Saturday's contest features the Murray State Racers (7-2) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) clashing at CFSB Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-65 victory for heavily favored Murray State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Racers enter this contest on the heels of an 89-79 victory against Western Carolina on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 88, Valparaiso 65

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Racers took down the Austin Peay Governors 93-85 on December 9.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 186) on December 9

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 229) on November 28

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 238) on December 14

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 267) on December 1

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 317) on November 21

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 59.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 59.0 FG% Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers' +122 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.2 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 80.7 per outing (349th in college basketball).

The Racers are scoring 103.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 17.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (86.6).

Murray State is allowing 73.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (86.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.