How to Watch Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-9) will aim to halt a six-game losing run when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Blue Raiders have lost three games straight.
Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.
- Murray State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Racers are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders sit at 244th.
- The Racers score 71.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 67.4 the Blue Raiders give up.
- Murray State has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State is averaging 74.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (67).
- The Racers are surrendering the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (73.5) this year.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State has played worse at home this year, draining 6.7 threes per game with a 29% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage on the road.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|L 61-55
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|L 92-65
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
