On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Luke Evangelista going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In three of 35 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Evangelista averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

