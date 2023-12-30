Can we count on Louisville to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 303

Louisville's best wins

Against the Bellarmine Knights on November 29, Louisville registered its signature win of the season, which was a 73-68 home victory. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led the offense against Bellarmine, compiling 20 points. Second on the team was Mike James with 19 points.

Next best wins

90-84 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 26

85-63 at home over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on December 17

61-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on November 15

94-93 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 6

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Louisville is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Louisville has the 216th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisville's upcoming schedule features four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

