When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Eastern Kentucky be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-0 NR NR 312

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

Eastern Kentucky, in its best win of the season, defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 80-72 on January 4. Devontae Blanton, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 19 points with five rebounds and four assists. Leland Walker also played a role with 14 points, zero rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

69-59 at home over Austin Peay (No. 181/RPI) on January 6

77-76 at home over Troy (No. 261/RPI) on November 27

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

Based on the RPI, the Colonels have four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Eastern Kentucky has the 107th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Colonels have 16 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

EKU has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

