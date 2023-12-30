Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Campbell County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Cross High School at Newport Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
