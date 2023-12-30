Bennedict Mathurin could make a big impact for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

In his most recent game, a 120-104 win against the Bulls, Mathurin had 15 points.

In this article, we look at Mathurin's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.5 Assists -- 2.0 2.2 PRA -- 19.3 20.1 PR -- 17.3 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

Mathurin is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Mathurin's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks are fourth in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 25.8 per contest.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 37 26 3 6 2 1 0 4/5/2023 32 17 8 4 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 20 6 1 1 0 0 12/18/2022 29 15 6 0 0 1 0

