The High Point Panthers (10-4) look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • This season, Bellarmine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 44th.
  • The Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Bellarmine is 4-1.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • Bellarmine is scoring more points at home (75 per game) than on the road (63).
  • The Knights are giving up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (77.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drains fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (30.9%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Evansville L 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/20/2023 @ Utah L 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/22/2023 @ BYU L 101-59 Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/4/2024 Austin Peay - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 Lipscomb - Freedom Hall

