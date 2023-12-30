How to Watch Bellarmine vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (10-4) look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- This season, Bellarmine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Knights are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 44th.
- The Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, Bellarmine is 4-1.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine is scoring more points at home (75 per game) than on the road (63).
- The Knights are giving up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (77.9).
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drains fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (30.9%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|L 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|L 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|L 101-59
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Freedom Hall
