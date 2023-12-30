The Indiana Pacers, Andrew Nembhard included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 120-104 win over the Bulls (his last action) Nembhard produced eight points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Nembhard's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.7 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 1.8 1.6 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.2 PRA -- 13.7 13.6 PR -- 9.5 9.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Nembhard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Andrew Nembhard Insights vs. the Knicks

Nembhard is responsible for attempting 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 3.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nembhard's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 38 19 3 9 1 0 3 4/5/2023 32 12 3 9 1 0 1 1/11/2023 34 11 3 4 1 0 0 12/18/2022 27 4 2 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.