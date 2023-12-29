Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 19:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In O'Reilly's 35 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

O'Reilly has a point in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

O'Reilly has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 58.2% that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

