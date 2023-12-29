Perry County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Perry County, Kentucky today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cordia High School at Berea Community High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordia High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Buckhorn, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
