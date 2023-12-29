The Cotton Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri Tigers. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Missouri?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Missouri 19

Ohio State 31, Missouri 19 Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of nine times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Buckeyes have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

Missouri has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-5.5)



Ohio State (-5.5) Ohio State is 6-4-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

In Missouri's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, three of Ohio State's 12 games have gone over Friday's total of 50.5 points.

There have been eight Missouri games that have ended with a combined score higher than 50.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 50.5 is 16.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio State (32.8 points per game) and Missouri (34.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.2 51.9 Implied Total AVG 36.9 40.3 32.8 ATS Record 6-4-1 5-1-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 32 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

