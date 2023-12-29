The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven straight home games. The Mastodons are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5 150.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 150.5 points in four of 10 outings.

Northern Kentucky's games this season have had an average of 144.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Northern Kentucky has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Northern Kentucky (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 10% less often than Purdue Fort Wayne (7-3-0) this season.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 30% 83.8 157.1 66.9 137.9 148.8 Northern Kentucky 4 40% 73.3 157.1 71 137.9 137.2

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Mastodons were 6-15-0 against the spread last year in Horizon League play.

The Norse average 6.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Mastodons give up (66.9).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 7-3-0 3-2 5-5-0 Northern Kentucky 6-4-0 1-2 7-3-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Northern Kentucky 6-0 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 2-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 93.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

