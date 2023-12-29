The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 14 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Marques Warrick: 19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Trey Robinson: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Bradley: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 13th 86.8 Points Scored 73.8 218th 106th 67.7 Points Allowed 68.7 122nd 303rd 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 299th 321st 7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 234th 30th 9.7 3pt Made 5.5 328th 151st 14.1 Assists 15 99th 28th 9.5 Turnovers 11.8 174th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.