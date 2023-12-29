The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) in a clash of Horizon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Linda van Schaik: 11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Skorupski: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Markyia McCormick: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Kianni Westbrook: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

