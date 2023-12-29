The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MARQ.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.1% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Kentucky is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 324th.
  • The Norse's 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.9 points, Northern Kentucky is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Kentucky scores 82 points per game at home, and 65.9 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Norse are allowing eight fewer points per game at home (66.7) than on the road (74.7).
  • At home, Northern Kentucky sinks 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) W 94-59 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 92-56 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Youngstown State - Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.