The Gator Bowl will feature the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Clemson has the 52nd-ranked offense this year (405.7 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 279.1 yards allowed per game. With 334.7 total yards per game on offense, Kentucky ranks 100th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 44th, giving up 352.4 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Kentucky vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Kentucky Clemson 334.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (64th) 352.4 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.1 (4th) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (37th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (64th) 16 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (92nd) 17 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 2,440 yards on 55.9% passing while collecting 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,066 yards (88.8 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has totaled 175 yards on 24 carries.

Dane Key has hauled in 553 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tayvion Robinson has recorded 507 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Barion Brown's 82 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 2,580 yards (215.0 ypg) on 260-of-413 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 194 rushing yards (16.2 ypg) on 110 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 yards on 168 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 156 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 235 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Tyler Brown's leads his squad with 517 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has caught 38 passes for 510 yards (42.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jake Briningstool has hauled in 41 receptions for 407 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

