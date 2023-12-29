Estill County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Estill County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Estill County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russell High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
