The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) face the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 15.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 5.4 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 14.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 8.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 24.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
20th 85.6 Points Scored 88.1 12th
135th 69.1 Points Allowed 74.9 272nd
26th 42.0 Rebounds 46.0 3rd
97th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd
110th 8.3 3pt Made 8.6 88th
18th 18.0 Assists 17.6 25th
173rd 11.8 Turnovers 13.0 266th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.