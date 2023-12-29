How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- North Florida vs Miami (FL) (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank sixth.
- The Colonels' 84.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 69.3 the Boilermakers give up.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.
- The Colonels are conceding fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (87.6).
- At home, Eastern Kentucky sinks 9 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than on the road (32.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|L 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.