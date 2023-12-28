Central Division opponents square off when the Indiana Pacers (15-14) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-18) at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The Bulls are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 240.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -2.5 240.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in 20 of 29 games this season.

Indiana has an average point total of 251.8 in its contests this year, 11.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers are 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

Indiana has a record of 7-7, a 50% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 20 69% 126.3 236.5 125.5 237.9 242.1 Bulls 3 9.4% 110.2 236.5 112.4 237.9 221.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than it has in road games (7-7-0).

The 126.3 points per game the Pacers record are 13.9 more points than the Bulls give up (112.4).

When Indiana scores more than 112.4 points, it is 15-8 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Pacers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 15-14 7-7 21-8 Bulls 16-16 10-7 18-14

Pacers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Pacers Bulls 126.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 15-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 15-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 125.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-16 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-17

