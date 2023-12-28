Metcalfe County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Metcalfe County, Kentucky today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Metcalfe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metcalfe County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
