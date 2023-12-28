Casey County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Casey County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Casey County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Casey County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.