The Chicago Bulls (14-18) are at home in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (15-14) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 119 - Pacers 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



Over (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Pacers (15-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.7% more often than the Bulls (16-16-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Chicago (5-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Indiana (7-7) does as the underdog (50%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (18 out of 32), less often than Indiana's games have (21 out of 29).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-6) this season while the Pacers have a .533 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league offensively (126.3 points scored per game) but second-worst on defense (125.5 points conceded).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (40 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (42.7 per game).

At 30.5 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.

Indiana is 13th in the league in turnovers per game (13) and 11th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Pacers are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.6 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.