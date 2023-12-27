The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, O'Reilly has averaged 19:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In 10 of 34 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 34 games this season, O'Reilly has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 2 27 Points 4 13 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.