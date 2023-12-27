Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
Should you wager on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Reilly stats and insights
- In 10 of 34 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated eight goals and five assists.
- He has a 17.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:30
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.