Marshall County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Marshall County, Kentucky today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
