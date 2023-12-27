The Holiday Bowl will feature the Louisville Cardinals entering a showdown against the USC Trojans on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Louisville sports the 45th-ranked offense this year (30.9 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 23rd-best with only 19.7 points allowed per game. On the defensive side of the ball, USC is bottom-25, giving up 438.8 total yards per game (11th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, accumulating 468.4 total yards per contest (11th-best).

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Louisville vs. USC Key Statistics

Louisville USC 420.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (22nd) 307.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.8 (113th) 176.4 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (90th) 244 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (5th) 17 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (49th) 19 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (100th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 3,063 yards (235.6 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,128 yards on 181 carries while finding the end zone 13 times. He's also caught 21 passes for 246 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 109 times for 649 yards (49.9 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 63 receptions for 858 yards (66 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 386 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 336 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has compiled 3,633 yards on 68.4% passing while tossing 30 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

MarShawn Lloyd has run for 820 yards on 116 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 232 yards.

Austin Jones has racked up 417 yards (on 74 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has racked up 963 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has 45 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 791 yards (65.9 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns this year.

Duce Robinson's 25 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or USC gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.